3 hikers rescued near Missoula

MISSOULA – Crews from several agencies joined together to help find three hikers near Missoula.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reports an S.O.S was received from a personal location beacon shortly after 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The information provided helped authorities determine that the hikers that had been backpacking in the Gold Creek area needed help — including emergency medical assistance, a social media post states.

Missoula County Search and Rescue was then called out to assist Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies.

Additionally, Life Flight was called to help search for the hikers from the air. The helicopter located the hikers at approximately 3:30 p.m. and rescuers were able to safely reach the hikers.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Bureau of Land Management and US Forest Service law enforcement personnel assisted in bringing the three people safely down the mountain.

MTN News

“Missoula County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the agencies that joined in the search to bring these individuals to safety," the social media post stated.

One person was treated for heat-related injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.