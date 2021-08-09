A Waiting Child: Vanessa

MISSOULA — This month's A Waiting Child has some big ambitions, which include helping young people who have been in her situation.

Whether it is a bump of the volleyball, the crack of the bat or the swish of the basketball, 13-year-old Vanessa stays active.

“I like to play volleyball. I like to play basketball, football, soccer, baseball, softball. I already said softball.”

I like the tackling part,” Vanessa laughed when asked what she liked most about football.

Now don’t let that mislead you. Vanessa is caring, kind-hearted, and loving. And, as we found out during our visit, animals warm up to her -- and vice versa.

“I just saw a lot of animals in my life and a really like that animal, and I really like that animal. I just like all animals,” Vanessa said.

Vanessa says her favorite subject in school is math and she really likes working with numbers.

Life hasn’t been easy for Vanessa, but her struggles have given her tremendous empathy. She’s already thinking of a career that will help others.

“I want to be a mental health worker and work with kids that need help,” Vanessa said. “Because I think it would be good for them to have someone to talk to, and someone to be able to go to for support.”

Before she gets to that point, Vanessa would love to be a part of a family. She wouldn’t mind be an only child or with younger siblings, to be a positive role model, she says.

“I’m really nervous...[because] I haven’t been with a family for a while and I want to see how it turns out,” Vanessa explained. “I suspect it will turn out just fine.

For more information about adoption and/or fostering, contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services at 1-866-9-FOSTER.

Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in the State of Montana.

How do I get a home study? If you live in Montana, you may begin the process by contacting your county office of Child and Family Services. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provide these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services require and provide special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around the State of Montana. If you live in Montana, information is available from your county CFS office . If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provides these services.

Click here to learn more about child adoption in Montana.

