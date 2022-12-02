UPDATE: 1 lane of I-90 open in each direction near Clinton

UPDATE: 8:58 a.m. - Dec. 2, 2022

MISSOULA - The Montana Department of Transportation reports one lane of Interstate 90 is now open in both directions near Clinton.

The left lane remains closed on both sides of the highway near mile marker 188 as crews work to clear the earlier accident.

(first report: 8:38 a.m. - Dec. 2, 2022)

MISSOULA - The Montana Department of Transportation reports the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 west of Clinton are closed.

An accident is blocking both lanes near mile marker 118.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

The latest road conditions from the Montana Department of Transportation can be found here.