American Red Cross facing emergency blood shortage

MISSOULA — The American Red Cross is facing an emergency blood shortage as the supply has fallen to critically low levels.

The Red Cross writes in a news release issued on Monday, January 8, 2024, that in recent weeks they've had to limit distributions of the most transfused blood types to hospitals.



The Red Cross notes specifically that over the last two decades, the number of people donating blood has fallen by about 40%.

With the blood shortage ongoing nationwide, the organization needs donors now, and in the weeks ahead, to help rebuild the supply.

There are several opportunities for people in Western Montana to donate blood through January 31, 2024.

