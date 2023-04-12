Ballots in the mail for Missoula County school, special district elections 

MISSOULA - The ballots for the upcoming local election are now in the mail.

The Missoula County Elections Office mailed ballots on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, for the upcoming school and special district elections on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

This is a mail-only election and polling places will not be open on Election Day.

Elections officials note it's possible not all residents will receive a ballot or be eligible to vote in this election.

It will depend on where a voter lives and whether there will be elections in their jurisdictions.

Ballots are due back to the Elections Office by 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Postmarked dates are not sufficient.

The US Postal Service recommends mailing ballots no later than Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

After that date, voters should hand-deliver their ballots to the Elections Center or a ballot drop-off location.

Ballot drop locations will only be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

A full list of locations is available here and is printed on the absentee ballot instructions.

“Return postage is paid,” Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman said. “Voters can simply return their completed ballot in any mailbox or hand deliver it to the Elections Office. Under current state laws, unmanned ballot drop boxes are prohibited in mail ballot elections, so the after-hours drop box at the Elections Center will not be available for this election.”

School and special district elections are held annually and administered by the Missoula County Elections Office.

School district trustees are elected for a term of three years or the remainder of vacant terms.

Special district trustees are elected board members who serve residents of specific tax districts, such as fire, public hospital, water, sewer, irrigation or conservation districts listed on a property owner’s tax bill.

Regular, or mail-only, voter registration is now closed. Late, or in-person, registration is available through noon Monday, May 1, 2023.

During late registration, any changes to voter registration must take place in person at the Missoula County Elections Center.

All voter services will be provided in the green building on the east side of the Elections Center at 140 North Russell Street in Missoula.

The Elections Center is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for additional information, or contact the Elections Office at electioninfo@missoulacounty.us or by calling 406-258-4751.