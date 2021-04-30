Bear once again spotted near University of Montana campus

MISSOULA — A bear was seen again on Friday morning near the University of Montana campus.

The University of Montana Police Department reports that a bear seen in the 1600 block of Madeline Avenue near campus and the animal "was growling and acting aggressively.

Missoula 911 received several complaints about the bear at around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

MTN News

A UMPD alert notes the bear has been getting into garbage cans and officials "are unable to get the bear to move on" and are concerned about the way the animal is behaving.

A follow-up alert sent out by UMPD shortly after 8:45 a.m. reports the animal has headed toward Mount Sentinel.

UMPD reports officials are not sure of the animal's exact location and urge people to "remain vigilant and call 911 should they have contact with the bear."

Friday morning's alert was the third sent out this week by UMPD in regards to a bear sighting.