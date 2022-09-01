Bicyclist hospitalized following Missoula accident

MISSOULA – The Missoula Police Department (MPD) is investigating an incident that sent a bicyclist to the hospital on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a report of a bike vs. vehicle accident just before 10:50 p.m. at the intersection of McCormick Street and West Broadway.

MPD spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says immediate medical aid was rendered to the bicyclist who was then taken to a local hospital.

Arnold says a preliminary investigation indicates the bicyclist was riding the wrong way in traffic and did not have the required bike lamps.

The parties involved in the incident are cooperating with the investigation.

Arnold says that several witnesses provided accounts of what they had seen to officers.

The current medical condition of the cyclist is not known at this time.