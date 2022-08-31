Watch Now
Black bear reported on UM campus near Prescott House

Posted at 1:14 PM, Aug 31, 2022
MISSOULA - A black bear has been spotted on the University of Montana campus.

An alert sent by the UM Police Department states the animal was seen at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of the Prescott House.

UMPD officers last saw the bear heading south through some brush.

The bear was not acting aggressively, according to the UMPD alert.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has been alerted to the bear sighting.

Anyone who sees a bear on campus is asked to contact UMPD at 406-243-4000 or call 9-1-1.

