Body of missing Joey Thompson believed to be found in Mineral County

MISSOULA - The body of an 18-year-old who was last seen near Missoula in April is believed to have been found in Mineral County.

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office reports it has made "a presumptive identification" that a body found in the Clark Fork River earlier this week is Thompson.

Thompson was last seen on April 11, 2023, between the four and five miles up Southside Road.

MTN News

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office is waiting for DNA results before making a positive identification. The process is expected to take about two weeks.

Missoula County Search and Rescue, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office and Seeley-Swan Search and Rescue had been searching for Thompson in the Southside Road and Deep Creek areas.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division has investigated events before and after Thompson was reported missing.

An earlier news release stated that no evidence of criminal activity contributing to his disappearance had been found.