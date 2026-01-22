Buzzing about Bodnar: UM students, staff react to president leaving

MISSOULA — From handing out pizza at football games to giving out diplomas at graduation, President Bodnar has definitely been part of the University of Montana student experience.

On Wednesday, the news of his departure has been all the talk on campus.

“My buddy actually texted me right when it happened. He was like, can you believe this?" University of Montana Sophomore Nick Serafino told MTN.

For Serafino, learning that Bodnar is leaving was a surprise.

“Just shocked is really the word. But, happy for him and he's leaving here to go do something bigger. I feel like it looks good on the university. It looks good on him," Serafino said.

Serafino adds he remembers chatting with Bodnar and likes that the university’s leader is interactive with students.

“He's always kind of around the UC and around talking. I've had a couple of conversations with him just in passing," Serafino said.

Even though Serafino says Bodnar missed the class of 2028’s freshman orientation, he’s not holding it against him.

“He sent a video that was the one thing I remember. Other than that it's been great," Serafino recalled.

Not only are students processing the change, but so are staff like Patrick Beckwith, Director of Military and Veteran Services.

“Honestly, I'm still processing it. It comes with a bit of a surprise, but 8 years with President Bodnar here at the university is pretty incredible. That's a long time for a president to serve," Beckwith said.

One of Bodnar’s main achievements was strengthening the connection between UM and veterans.

“You know, we made number one military friendly campus in the nation because of the culture here. I would be remiss if I didn't highlight President Bodnar as someone that carries the torch on campus for military and veteran support," Beckwith explained.

Looking to the future, both Beckwith and Serafino hope the next person at the helm will continue to move UM in the right direction for everyone on campus.

"Just be present in the community, be out here talking, even maybe a little bit more than he did, just interact with students," Serafino said.

"We've set a new culture here and when you change culture, it'll be hard to change it back," Beckwith added.

