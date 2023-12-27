Christmas tree recycling returns to Missoula

MISSOULA — The City of Missoula is once again offering its annual Christmas Ever-Green tree recycling program.

Residents may drop off cut Christmas trees at three area parks and Garden City Compost to be recycled until January 15, 2024.

Missoula Parks and Recreation is offering host Christmas tree drop sites at McCormick and Playfair parks and at Fort Missoula Regional Park in the South Avenue parking lot.

People are asked to remove stands and decorations, and to not leave yard waste or refuse at the drop sites.

Garden City Compost, located at 1125 Clark Fork Lane, accepts Christmas trees at no charge between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays

Christmas Ever-Green is sponsored by the City of Missoula's Urban Forestry Division, Street Maintenance Division and Garden City Compost.

People can make donations to support the program and plant more trees throughout Missoula at www.missoulaparks.org/donate.

Donations are also accepted by phone at 406-721-7275, in person at Currents Aquatics Center in McCormick Park, or by mail to the Urban Forestry Division, 100 Hickory Street, Missoula, MT, 59801.

Visit treesformissoula.org to learn more about how to support Missoula's urban forest.