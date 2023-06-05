Construction impacting Missoula’s Orange Street underpass

MISSOULA — People whose daily route includes the Orange Street underpass in Missoula will want to adjust their schedules.

Construction is taking place at the underpass between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Local and state road crews will be fixing degraded asphalt and repaving some portions of the underpass.

Southbound traffic may still pass through while northbound traffic on Orange Street will be detoured at Spruce Street.

The sidewalks through the underpass will remain open during construction but it will be very noisy for those choosing to walk through.

You can find maps with suggested detour options on the City of Missoula's website.