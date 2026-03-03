Controlled burn taking place near former Roseburg site in Missoula

MISSOULA — Open burning season has arrived in Western Montana.

Starting on Monday, a controlled burn near the old Roseburg site north of Missoual is taking place.

The Missoula Fire Department says smoke will be visible for the next few days and to not call 911 regarding this burn.

Drivers on I-90 and those in much of Missoula may be able to see smoke rising from the piles.

The contractor has worked with Missoula Public Health and received after-hours authorization.

