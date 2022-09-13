Fatal crash blocking part of Highway 10 near Missoula

MISSOULA - Drivers can expect delays on US Highway 10 near the intersection of Roller Coaster Road due to a reported fatal accident.

There are numerous emergency vehicles. Expect delays in the area.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for people to avoid the area due to a multi-vehicle accident.

MTN News

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports there are lanes blocked in the area.

The accident was reported at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday.

Developing story. Check back for updates.