Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Crews battle fire in Target Range area of Missoula

Missoula Rural Fire District MRFD engine
MTN News file
Missoula Rural Fire District MRFD engine
Posted at 8:58 AM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-15 10:58:04-05

MISSOULA — Crews battled the bitter cold to tackle a Sunday evening structure fire in Missoula.

The Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) was called out to a home on Vito Lane in the Target Range area at 8 p.m. on January 14, 2024.

MRFD Battalion Chief Michael Bowman says firefighters arrived to find smoke in the small one-story residence.

Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire in the attic space and were able to prevent any additional fire from spreading.

Bowman says one person — along with some animals — was able to evacuate the home before fire crews arrived on the scene.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader