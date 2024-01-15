Crews battle fire in Target Range area of Missoula

MISSOULA — Crews battled the bitter cold to tackle a Sunday evening structure fire in Missoula.

The Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) was called out to a home on Vito Lane in the Target Range area at 8 p.m. on January 14, 2024.

MRFD Battalion Chief Michael Bowman says firefighters arrived to find smoke in the small one-story residence.

Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire in the attic space and were able to prevent any additional fire from spreading.

Bowman says one person — along with some animals — was able to evacuate the home before fire crews arrived on the scene.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.