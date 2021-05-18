Death Cab for Cutie coming to KettleHouse Amphitheater in September

MISSOULA — Alternative rock band Death Cab for Cutie will make their first appearance at Missoula's KettleHouse Amphitheater on Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.

According to the announcement on the KettleHouse website, indie rock band Deep Sea Diver will open the show.

Death Cab for Cutie was formed in Bellingham, Washington in 1997, and the band has had eight Grammy nominations. The band members are Ben Gibbard, Nick Harmer, Jason McGerr, Dave Depper, and Zac Rae.

Deep Sea Diver is the project of guitarist/songwriter Jessica Dobson, whose prior work includes playing with artists including Beck and The Shins.

Limited presale tickets for Death Cab for Cutie will be available online only from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., or while supplies last, Thursday, May 20.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. and are available at the Top Hat, online, or by phone at 1 (800) 514-3849.