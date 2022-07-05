Deconstruction of old Missoula airport terminal set to begin in August

MISSOULA - With the first phase of the new passenger terminal now operational, Missoula Montana Airport will turn its attention to the second phase.

Airport director Brian Ellestad said crews will begin prep work this week, including asbestos abatement and cutting off the power. Deconstruction should begin in August.

“It’s a tired old building,” Ellestad said.

The old terminal welcomed its last arrival on June 7, and the airport cut over to the new terminal the following day. The feedback for the new facility has been positive, airport officials said, and the timing is right. The old terminal is antiquated and no longer suited to serve today’s aircraft and passenger counts.

“As we approach our summer peak, I can’t even imagine trying to push that many passengers through the old building,” Ellestad said.

The Missoula County Airport Authority in March approved a $42.3 million agreement with Martel Construction to begin work on the East Concourse, where phases 2 and 3 will take place.

Once finished, the new concourse will include two additional jet bridges, two ground boarding gates and two baggage carousels, along with car rental. Car rental is currently operating from a temporary building set out in the parking lot.

Deputy airport director Tim Damrow said Google has already contacted the airport to map the interior of the new South Concourse.

“We thought this was a great way to do a number of things, including creating virtual terminal tours,” Damrow said. “We’re trying to increase the visibility of the airport to passengers. This allows them to become familiar of it before they even come into the building.”

The new East Concourse is expected to open in 2025.