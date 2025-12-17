Destructive winds batter Missoula, bringing back memories of 2024 storm

MISSOULA — It's been a destructive day across Western Montana as high winds have whipped through.

In Missoula, it's no different. For many, this severe weather is bringing flashbacks of the July 2024's damaging windstorm.

Earlier Wednesday morning, a giant tree came down on West Broadway, crushing and pinning a van. The driver was not injured.

Emergency crews have been active all day through town. They sawed and removed trees while also responding to 911 calls.

Utility companies worked throughout the day to restore power and fix downed lines.

Power lines closed a section of Gharrett Street near Arcadia Drive in the South Hills. The City of Missoula urged residents to follow detours.

One of the University of Montana's apartment buildings off of South Avenue was hit with a large tree, blocking an entrance.

The City also requested residents to wait on clearing debris until after the storm.

Incoming snow and more wind could knock down unstable trees or hanging branches.

Once severe weather has subsided, the City says disposal should be at the landfill as Garden City Compost is unable at this time and drop sites are not established.