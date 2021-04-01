Downtown Missoula construction project starting up

MISSOULA — Another downtown Missoula road construction project has started up.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Sletten Construction have begun working at the intersection of Higgins Avenue and Third Street. During construction, travelers can expect temporary sidewalk displacement and limited vehicle access. Pedestrian and delivery access will remain open during business hours.

“We recognize that construction provides unique travel adjustments for businesses and residents located near the intersection of Third Street and Higgins Avenue,” MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen, said.

Third Street will be realigned where it meets Higgins Avenue, and a plaza will be created providing additional pedestrian space on the southwest corner of Higgins Avenue and Third Street.

Third Street will be closed near the entrance of the Boone and Crocket Club while construction is underway. A detour will be established to send traffic around on Myrtle Street. Access to the club will remain open during construction.

People can sign up for weekly emails by emailing Kristine@BigSkyPublicRelations.com, register for text message alerts by texting “HIGGINS” to 41411, or calling the project hotline at (406) 207-4484 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

