East Missoula Rural Fire Department seeking mill levy support to fund operations

EAST MISSOULA — From medical emergencies to river rescues and fire calls, the East Missoula Rural Fire Department has been seeing more calls than ever before.

"We've seen roughly about a 61% call volume increase since 10 years ago. Last year we ran 413 calls," Assistant Chief JD Sessions told MTN.

That's why, after a failed mill levy in 2025, they're trying again this year.

Since 1949, the East Missoula Rural Fire Department has been serving the community.

While the area has grown, the budget for the volunteer emergency responders hasn't.

If approved, the levy would increase the $78,000 thousand budget closer to $300,000 by requesting $220,000 in funds.

The money would provide for new equipment, retain staff, while helping the department keep up with the times.

"If the levy does not pass, we're not fully sure what the extent would be, but we would assume that, we would lose some of our members," Sessions said.

"Our insurance rating is at a 4.4. If the department were to dissolve, folks in the East Missoula area would see an increase in their insurance premiums, which the insurance rating would go to a 10, which is considered uninsurable," he continued.

For a $300,000 home, the yearly increase would be $229.10 a year. That comes out to just about $19.09 per month.

Ballots are due by the special election on May 5th.