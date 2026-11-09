Elk return to Mount Jumbo; mountain still open until Dec. 1

MISSOULA — Heads up— if you're planning a hike while Mount Jumbo is still open, keep in mind that the elk have returned.

As of the end of last week, 120 elk have been spotted on the slopes, especially on the west face in the evenings.

The winter closure doesn't start until Dec. 1. Until then, Missoula Parks and Recreation reminds people on the mountain to maintain a safe distance from the elk.

Parks and Rec is also seeking volunteer elk spotters for the season to track the herd.

Interest forms can be found here.