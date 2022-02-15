Evaro man convicted of killing two people appeals case to MT Supreme Court

An Evaro man convicted of killing two people and critically injuring two others including a Montana Highway Patrol trooper has filed an appeal with the Montana Supreme Court.

Johnathan Bertsch is currently serving life in prison without the possibility of parole at the Montana State Prison for killing Shelley Hays and Julie Blanchard in an apparent road rage incident in March of 2019.

The shootings — which took place in Missoula and Evaro — also seriously injured now retired Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer and Casey Blanchard.

Bertsch's attorney filed the appeal on January 25th but does not reveal on what grounds the appeal is based.

