Fatal motorcycle crash at West Broadway & Maple in Missoula

MISSOULA — A 32-year-old motorcyclist died from a crash with a van at the intersection of West Broadway Street and Maple Street shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Missoula Police Department.

A witness performed CPR on the motorcyclist before emergency responders arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene despite continued life-saving efforts.

The van driver remained at the scene and has been cooperative with the ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

West Broadway and surrounding areas were temporarily closed earlier today, but have since reopened.

