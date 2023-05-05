Finishing touches on Missoula's Beartracks Bridge planned

MISSOULA - The finishing touches will be put in place on the Beartracks Bridge in downtown Missoula this month.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Sletten Construction will be placing a protective seal on the span.

The work is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 8, 2023, weather permitting, and will take approximately 10 days to complete.

Drivers can expect reduced speeds and single-lane travel in each direction. It will also be necessary to close one shared-use path at a time to complete this work.

Additional information about the bridge rehabilitation project can be found at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/higginsbridge.

Questions can be submitted via email to kristine@bigskypublicrelations.com or by calling 406-207-4484, weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.