Fire danger moved back to “high” in Missoula County

MISSOULA — The fire danger level in Missoula County has been moved to “high."

Fire officials made the decision due to higher temperatures and the little precipitation that has recently fallen, a social media post explains.

When fire danger is “high,” fires in grasses and other fine fuels ignite easily from all causes and unattended brush and campfires are likely to escape. There are no fire restrictions in place in Missoula County and outdoor debris burning remains closed.

Smoke may continue to impact Missoula County over the coming days, with smoke coming from the Bitterroot Valley, as well as smoke coming from fires burning in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. For current air quality information and forecasts, visit Fire Air Now.

“Please do your part to prevent a wildfire start. Do not park in dry grass; cross your trailer chains so they don’t drag; mow early in the day and remove rocks from your mowing path; ensure chainsaws and other equipment have approved spark arrestors; and always, make sure that your campfire is attended and DEAD OUT when you leave it! Drown, stir, drown some more, then feel. If it is too hot to touch, then it is too hot to leave,” requests DNRC Community Preparedness & Fire Prevention Specialist Kristin Mortenson.

More information on restrictions across the state can be found at www.MTFireInfo.org.

Visit MCFPA.org for additional information about outdoor debris burning fire prevention, and wildfire preparedness in Missoula County.