BONNER — Bonner Ridge sits on the west end of the Garnet Range, high above the confluence of the Blackfoot and Clark Fork rivers.

It's also Five Valleys Land Trust’s newest property acquisition.

"We moved quickly just because knowing that somebody else could have probably put an offer in on it and put a house right here where we're standing," senior project manager Kit Fischer told MTN.

Five Valleys Land Trust acquired 242 acres at Bonner Ridge to protect wildlife and open land for public access. Here's the story:

Five Valleys Land Trust acquires 242-acre Bonner Ridge property

Bonner Ridge was on the market, potentially slated for a subdivision, but Five Valleys Land Trust stepped in, aiming to protect what they call a key wildlife connectivity area.

"We've seen plenty of elk and deer. There's also black bears. There have been some grizzly bear collars and collar data that have shown that this area has been frequented by grizzly bears. And, you know, once you put houses in a place like this, it's harder for animals to keep moving through," Fischer explained.

Five Valleys isn’t planning on developing trails or opening the area for motorized use. However, for those on foot or horseback who want to explore the 242-acres, the land trust is hoping to open the gates for public access within the next year.

MTN NEWS "We've seen plenty of elk and deer. There's also black bears. There have been some grizzly bear collars and collar data that have shown that this area has been frequented by grizzly bears. And, you know, once you put houses in a place like this, it's harder for animals to keep moving through," Fischer explained.

"We looked at the conservation values on the property and the amenities in terms of the ability for public access. And we have Nature Conservancy property over on this [east] side. And it really provides some key benefits for the community to have this in public open space," Fischer said.

"We're just excited to be able to offer kind of these types of opportunities and projects throughout our service area," he continued.

Funding for this project came from the Missoula County Open Space Bond and the Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative.

"We did a tour right up here kind of in the same spot and looked at it. And I think everybody was like, wow," Fischer said.

A forest management plan is in the works right now to mitigate wildfire risk in the wildland-urban interface.

We’ll keep you updated when all is finalized.