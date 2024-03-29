FWP announces changes to antler shed hunting at Blackfoot-Clearwater WMA

MISSOULA — Antler hunters will now need to pre-register their vehicle ahead of the shed hunt on May 15, 2024, in the Blackfoot-Clearwater Wildlife Management Area (WMA).

This is a new requirement this year to address traffic congestion and associated safety concerns with opening day along Montana Highway 83 near Clearwater Junction.



Instead of staging vehicles along Highway 83, as done in past years, those planning to access the WMA by vehicle should register online beginning April 1 at noon.

The deadline to register is April 19, 2024, at midnight.

There will be no limit to the number of vehicles that can access the WMA on opening day. Instead, the order of entry will be randomized through a drawing of those who register by April 19.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, this year’s opening day will be a test run of this new process.

FWP is looking for feedback to help refine the new approach and make improvements before next year.