FWP: Black bear getting into Missoula homes

MISSOULA - State wildlife officials report that a black bear has broken into several Missoula-area homes in recent days.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) spokeswoman Vivaca Crowser says "we've had a black bear (likely the same bear)" get into four homes over the past 10 days in the Rattlesnake neighborhood.

Crowser noted in an email that the bear usually goes into a garage and then into the home and searching out food.

FWP is attempting to trap the bear "because when a bear repeats this behavior it is a safety concern and typically a habit that you can't break," according to Crowser.

She added in that case the animal would have to be euthanized.

People are being asked to keep their buildings secured and to keep any bear attractants — such as pet food or garbage — inside.

Additional information about how to be "Bear Aware" can be found at https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear/be-bear-aware.

