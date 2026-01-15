Grizzly Disposal expanding recycling services in Missoula

MISSOULA — Grizzly Disposal is expanding its recycling services to residents of Missoula, starting Feb. 1.

"In four hours we had 135 customers startup service," Grizzly Disposal General Manager Billy Fisher said.

Looking to add further sustainable waste removal options for Missoula area residents, the company will offer every-other-week recycling pick up.

"Missoula wants recycling really bad, even our current customers. When we came in the market, we wanted to provide it," Fisher said.

"We've been waiting, like everybody says they want it and need it, and I get it, and we've been trying so hard to get there, and we finally got there. It took two and a half years," he said.

Depending on demand, more locations throughout the County will be included.

"Garbage is a glorious mess sometimes so you gotta figure it out. We'll get established and then we can extend our boundaries once we know we can get a service within those boundaries," Fisher said.

The hope is to take care of the areas we call home by reducing trash.

"Put it all in one bin, we'll take it, we'll bail it, they'll sort the facility," Fisher said.

Grizzly Disposal has partnered with Waste Management to process all that's collected in Spokane at the SMaRT Recycling Center.

"With advanced sorting systems and sophisticated facility design, the Spokane facility is expected to increase recycling capacity by 37%, helping divert more material from landfills and return higher-quality recyclables back into the manufacturing supply chain," a release sent to MTN stated. "Recyclable materials processed at the SMaRT facility are used to create new products, including packaging, consumer goods, and even WM driver uniforms."

Those interested can call (406) 541-7171. Bins will be provided for recycling upon start of service.