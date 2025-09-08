Group planning to bring Asian Night Market to Missoula

MISSOULA - Blending culture and good food, an Asian Night Market is in the works for next spring in Missoula.

Looking to highlight fresh kimchi and other Korean tastes, Hana Lee has been offering cooking classes.

"There are all different kinds of kimchi, like not only fermented kimchi," Lee said.

Growing up in South Korea, she says local festivals would bring night markets with street food.

That's why Lee joined up with a bigger group in town that plans to connect people through a unique eating experience, Missoula's own night market.

"People can see more Asian people and we are here, we're part of Missoula's community. Food's connected to culture and the sharing culture and what I know and how I grew up, sharing is very important and I just love it, enjoy it. And getting to people now and having community," Lee told MTN.

The market needs help choosing a name. Cooking classes are being raffled off to four winners who vote on an option. Click here to get involved.