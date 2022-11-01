Watch Now
Hip Strip Big Dipper to close for winter remodel project

Big Dipper Ice Cream on Higgins in Missoula will close this winter so the store can be remodeled.
Posted at 3:26 PM, Nov 01, 2022
MISSOULA - Big Dipper Ice Cream has served Missoula's Hip Strip year-round for almost 30 years but that will change this winter.

Beginning on Nov.24, Big Dipper will close its Higgins Avenue location for renovations.

Big Dipper President Bryan Hickey told MTN News the remodel project for the 70-year-old building has been in the works for months, but the exact timeline was not confirmed until this week.

Hickey said all of Higgins Avenue staff will retain their jobs during the renovations.

The business will announce a re-opening date later, but until then, ice cream lovers can continue to visit the Big Dipper Paxon Street location near the Southgate Mall.

