Indivisible Missoula, Missoula Resists hold die in protest

MISSOULA — Protesters took to the Missoula County Courthouse lawn on Tuesday to rally against the Trump Administration's potential health care cuts.

However, rather than chanting or marching, they held a die-in.

Protesters say the Trump Administration is killing programs that keep them and their families alive. They note that, besides Medicare, they are concerned about SNAP benefits, rural hospitals, and abortion.

Lying on the ground with tombstones was the way they chose to actualize that sentiment.

"I'm an insulin-dependent diabetic and I'm currently trying to keep getting my insulin without any medical coverage. That's extremely hard, especially since I'm just a dishwasher, and the jobs and housing are really hard to find," Missoula resident Jim told MTN.

Missoula Resists and Indivisible Missoula organized the event after seeing similar protests across the nation.

"We're here because we believe no one should die for a billionaire's bottom line. No matter where we came from or from what zip code we live in, we deserve the freedom to get care when we're sick, to live without fear of medical debt, and to watch children grow up healthy," Indivisible Missoula shared in a statement.