Info sought on grizzly bear death near Seeley Lake

MISSOULA — Wildlife officials are looking to the public for help as they investigate the death of a grizzly bear in Western Montana.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) are asking for information on a female grizzly bear that was shot and killed in the Woodworth area south of Seeley Lake.

The bear was found by a local landowner on Sept. 8, south of Woodworth Road on the boundary of the Blackfoot Clearwater Wildlife Management Area.

MTN News

FWP spokeswoman Vivaca Crowser explained that wildlife officials investigated the scene and determined that the bear had two gunshot wounds and was likely killed sometime during the first weekend of September. The adult female grizzly had been collared for research purposes and had no history of conflicts.

Wildlife crimes like this one are often solved because of leads provided by the public, according to FWP.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a conviction.

