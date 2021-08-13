Watch
Information sought on Missoula man reported missing

courtesy image
MEPA Thomas Jacob Perlman
Posted at 11:35 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 13:35:15-04

MISSOULA — A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department for Thomas Jacob Perlman.

Thomas is a 59-year-old white male who is partially bald with green eyes. He stands 5’11” tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Thomas left his home on a mountain bike sometime between Thursday night and Friday before 6 a.m.

He may be wearing a black helmet and riding the trails around Missoula.

There is reason to believe that he may harm himself.

Anyone with information about Thomas Pearlman is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300 or call 911.

