International Rescue Committee welcoming Afghan refugees to Missoula

MISSOULA — The International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Missoula is doing what it can to help the thousands of people fleeing from Afghanistan to the United States amidst civil unrest.

The IRC in Missoula posted on Facebook saying that the United States started relocating Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants to the US and one of the resettlement locations is Missoula.

Part of the IRC in Missoula’s job is to provide services such as housing, enrolling refugee children in school and helping provide job resources to refugee families.

The IRC is looking for donations of new or gently used furniture, new mattresses as well as smaller household items like lamps and kitchen appliances.

“The International Rescue Committee is the resettlement agency that is there to welcome refugees into the community, and many of the refugees who come through the resettlement program are what's called Special Immigrant Visa holders, and they will ultimately be resettled in Missoula, Montana, among many other refugee populations as well,” said Natalie El-Deiry of IRC Salt Lake who serves as Missoula's executive director.

El-Deiry said that they have already welcomed one refugee family and are expecting more as the Afghanistan crisis unfolds. Anyone who is interested in helping or donating can click here for more information.

