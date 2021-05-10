Investigation continues after woman found deceased in Clark Fork River

MISSOULA — Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the Saturday morning discovery of a body in the Clark Fork River.

The Missoula Police Department responded to a report of a body in the river near the 1100 block of West Broadway at approximately 10:50 a.m.

MPD spokesman Sgt. Travis Welsh says the body was found submerged in shallow water about five feet from the north shoreline of the river.

We are saddened to inform you of this incident https://t.co/jrXSnTAOZQ — Missoula Police Dept (@mpd_tweet) May 10, 2021

Officers pulled the body of a woman from the water and attempted life-saving measures until the Missoula Fire Department, and Missoula Emergency Services arrived at the scene.

An investigation is currently underway to identify the cause and manner of death. The name of the 52-year-old woman has not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Missoula Police Detective Bob Franke at (406) 552-6707.

“Many people are affected by an incident such as this, and our condolences go out to family and friends of the deceased," Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White said in a statement.