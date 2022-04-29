Judge dismisses Clinton pastor’s lawsuit against Missoula Organization of Realtors

MISSOULA - A Missoula County District Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Clinton pastor against the National Association of Realtors and Missoula Organization of Realtors -- a decision the plaintiff will appeal.

The case started when Pastor Brandon Huber, who is also a realtor, said in a letter that his church would break ties with the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center over its support for people who are LGBTQ because their values did not align.

A third party then accused Huber of “hate speech” in an ethics complaint filed with the Missoula Organization of Realtors, of which Huber is a member.

According to the Daily Montanan, after an hour of oral arguments, Judge Jason Marks said he would dismiss the case because he believes Huber should first go through the process with the two organizations before bringing a complaint to court.

Judge Marks said his ruling was not based on the claims.