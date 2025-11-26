Last-minute grocery shoppers find diverse Thanksgiving options in Missoula

MISSOULA — As families prepare for Thanksgiving, a Missoula market is ensuring everyone can celebrate their way by offering traditional and non-traditional holiday options.

Pattee Creek Market was bustling with shoppers Wednesday grabbing last-minute items before the holiday, including customers seeking alternatives to conventional Thanksgiving fare.

Katie Little and her daughter Eden were among those shopping for a different type of cuisine this Thanksgiving.

"We do a non-traditional Thanksgiving, we're having a vegan thanksgiving," Little said.

The mother and daughter were making their second trip to the store, filling their carts with last-minute items at their neighborhood favorite.

"This is actually the second time I've been here today," Little said.

"We live in this neighborhood and we just love coming here, it's like family here," Little said.

Beyond ingredients for home cooking, Pattee Creek Market offers complete prepared meals for customers who prefer ready-made options.

Missoula shoppers grab last-minute Thanksgiving essentials:

Last Minute Thanksgiving Shoppers

"It's a plate with turkey stuffing, we did green bean casserole, corn, cranberries," said Chelsea Vick, Pattee Creek Market's manager.

These prepared plates serve as perfect solutions for singles, college students, or elderly customers who may not want to cook an entire meal themselves.

The market has also built a reputation for its prepared side dishes, helping to make holiday cooking more manageable for busy families.

"We are known for our Hutterites turkeys, our stuffing we make in house, shrimp trays veggies trays meat trays, I feel like over the years we've somewhat been prepared," Vick said.

Market owners credit their dedicated staff with maintaining the small market's hometown atmosphere that keeps customers returning.

"We wouldn't be able to do it without the great staff we have, that really just invests a lot more than just their time into the store," said Elizabeth Heinz, Pattee Creek Market's owner.

For those who forget last-minute items, Pattee Creek Market will remain open on Thanksgiving Day until 4 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

