Lolo baker competing in Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge

LOLO - The smell of sugar cookies fills Sara Hemenway’s cookie kitchen where delicious treats are made.

Her stunning cookies, which look too good to eat, landed her a spot on the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge.

“It was extremely overwhelming, but it was a lot of fun,” said Hemenway.

A casting director for the show called and asked Sara if she wanted to do an interview.

One month later, she was filming and competing against 4 other bakers to win the title of Christmas Cookie Champion and $10,000.

On the show, she had 90 minutes to mix, bake and create the cookies the judges asked for.

“It was such a crazy experience because not being in your space that you're normally in is really hard, and dealing with all this equipment you've never done. Obviously like I have a KitchenAid mixer, but their mixer was different than my mixer, so just not knowing where things are. It's absolutely chaos." - Sara Hemenway

Sara’s had her hands in flour and sprinkles since she was 16.

It was her love for baking that took her talents to the big stage… being one of the few to represent Montana in a show like this.

“I like them because it's such a like condensed or like I can make a cookie as a whole scene," said Hemenway. "And I really like that aspect.”

Sara’s episode airs on the Food Network on Dec. 4. at 6 p.m. MST.