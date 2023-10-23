Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Man arrested during weekend protest in Missoula

Missoula Courthouse.jpg
Mike Dennison/MTN News file
Missoula County Courthouse
Missoula Courthouse.jpg
Posted at 12:08 PM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 12:11:22-04

MISSOULA — A 46-year-old man was arrested following an incident during a weekend protest near the Missoula County Courthouse.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says officers responded to a “peaceful protest and a counter-protest" on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Bennett says a lieutenant noticed what is being described as an “escalation” in behavior by the man who was later attested.

According to a news release, it was determined the man had “crossed the line from protected freedom of speech to potentially constituting Disorderly Conduct."

Bennett says after the man did not comply with several verbal warnings, he was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Larkin McIntyre of Seattle was cited and was later released from the Missoula County Jail.

“The City of Missoula Police Department remains committed to upholding the rights of individuals to express their opinions and engage in peaceful protests, while also ensuring public safety and enforcing the law when necessary,” the news release concludes.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader