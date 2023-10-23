Man arrested during weekend protest in Missoula

MISSOULA — A 46-year-old man was arrested following an incident during a weekend protest near the Missoula County Courthouse.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says officers responded to a “peaceful protest and a counter-protest" on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Bennett says a lieutenant noticed what is being described as an “escalation” in behavior by the man who was later attested.

According to a news release, it was determined the man had “crossed the line from protected freedom of speech to potentially constituting Disorderly Conduct."

Bennett says after the man did not comply with several verbal warnings, he was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Larkin McIntyre of Seattle was cited and was later released from the Missoula County Jail.

“The City of Missoula Police Department remains committed to upholding the rights of individuals to express their opinions and engage in peaceful protests, while also ensuring public safety and enforcing the law when necessary,” the news release concludes.