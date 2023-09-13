Watch Now
Man dies in one-vehicle crash on Mullan Road west of Missoula

Posted at 1:30 PM, Sep 13, 2023
MISSOULA - A 32-year-old man from Missoula died in a Monday evening crash west of Missoula.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the accident happened near the intersection of Fairbanks Lane shortly after 10:30 p.m.

The man was headed west on Mullan Road when he missed a curve, overcorrected, went across the road and then crashed.

The victim — who was not wearing a seatbelt — was pronounced dead on the scene.

MHP reports drugs are believed to have played a role in the crash which remains under investigation.

