Marshall Mountain currently more hikeable, bikeable than skiable

EAST MISSOULA — Mid-winter most people head to East Missoula's Marshall Mountain to ski.

However, due to the lack of snow, most are either hiking or biking.

While the parking area is covered in ice, trails are still accessible.

"I'd say if you're hiking up here it's worth bringing some ice spikes because the roads and trails are pretty slicked over," Marshall Mountain Park Ranger Silas Phillips told MTN.

Conditions do vary though with many areas seeing consolidated crusty snow.

Others trails have frozen dirt while match the parking lot with straight slick ice.

"All things told, the mountain biking is actually pretty decent. The trail system has a sort of patchiness and if you have tires that have some studs on them and are maybe 2.6 inches or wider, you actually have some pretty decent riding up here," Phillips explained.

Many who frequent the area for backcounty touring are hoping for more snow to bring out skis since riding on grass isn't ideal.