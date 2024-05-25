Memorial Day ceremonies across Missoula for Monday, May 27, 2024

The 98th annual Memorial Day wreath ceremonies across Missoula for Monday, May 27, 2024.

7 a.m. – Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Military flag poles. Sunrise Service. One wreath presented at base of flag display with potted plant. Playing of Taps.

9:30 a.m. – VFW Post 209 Headquarters, 245 W. Main Street, Missoula. Opening prayer and send-off to American Legion Post 27 Color Guard and VFW Post 209 Honor Guard as they begin the day of wreath presentations around Missoula.

10 a.m. – Van Buren Street Bridge between Eastgate Shopping Center and Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce building. Tossing of patriotic wreath into Clark Fork River by Navy representative. Full military honors. Playing of Taps.

10:30 a.m. – Missoula County Courthouse on front lawn beside World War I Doughboy Statue. Retirement of American flag. Short procession and wreath presentation at Doughboy Statue. Full military honors. Playing of Taps.

11:15 a.m. – Fort Missoula Old Post Military Cemetery, Ole Beck Grave, World War I. Presentation of wreath. Full military honors. Playing of Taps.

11:30 to 12:30 p.m. – Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Wreath presentations at each military flag and American Legion rock. Full military honors. Playing of Taps. Service starts at Noon. Flyover by Miss Montana, the WW2 historic airplane that flew over Normandy in 2019.

1 p.m. – Sunset Memorial Gardens, Veteran’s Monument. Flag dedication and wreath ceremony about 1:45 p.m.. Full military honors. Playing of Taps. Lunch will be served here.

2:15 p.m. - Missoula City Cemetery, Veteran’s Monument. Wreath presentation. Full military honors. Playing of Taps.

2:30 p.m. - St. Mary’s Annex Cemetery, Jesus Statue. Presentation of wreaths. Full military honors. Playing of Taps.

3 p.m. - St. Mary’s Cemetery, Veteran’s Monument. Wreath presentation. Full military honors. Playing of Taps.

3:15 p.m. – Rose Memorial Garden Park, Full military honors and playing of TAPS at start of wreath presentations. Audience with leader goes to every monument in park. Takes about 15 minutes. Start at Vietnam Memorial and end at Vietnam Memorial.

4 p.m. – Iraq-Afghanistan War Memorial, University of Montana. Wreath presentations. Full military honors. Playing of Taps.

