Missing and Endangered Person Advisory issued for 8-year-old Missoula girl

HELENA - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for an 8-year-old girl.

The Missoula Police Department is looking for Kierstyn Cook.

Kierstyn is a white female, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 4' 8" tall and weighs 80 pounds.

The MEPA states Kierstyn’s mother Shannon Brown recently lost custody of her but refused to turn her over to her new guardian.

The two were last seen on April 24, 2023, at 4 p.m. in Missoula.

They are believed to be in a white 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix with Montana license plate 136967P.

The vehicle has purple, pink and blue spray paint on it.

They are possibly headed to Washington or Oregon.

Shannon Brown is a 41-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'6" tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Shannon has a history of drug use and physical child abuse and there is concern for Kierstyn's wellbeing, according to the MEPA.

Anyone with information on Kierstyn Cook is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or dial 911.