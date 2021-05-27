Watch
Missing endangered person advisory issued for 12-year-old girl in Missoula

Montana Department of Justice
Posted at 11:57 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 13:57:49-04

MISSOULA — A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Missoula County Sheriff's Office for 12-year-old Iris Justice-Lorrain Ghiorso.

Iris was last seen around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, as she was leaving her residence on foot, according to the advisory. She was reportedly seen traveling southbound on Marias Street in Missoula.

Iris is described as white, 5 feet 2 inches, 118 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She also wears braces on her teeth.

She was last seen wearing red glasses, brown shoes, black spandex shorts, a white t-shirt, and a navy blue Tommy Hilfiger coat with a red hood. Iris also has a blue backpack with orange straps.

The advisory says Iris has not been heard from since Wednesday night, and there is concern for her well-being.

Anyone with information about Iris Ghiorso is asked to call the Missoula County Sheriff's Office at (406) 728-0911, or call 911.

