Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Katharine Schreck

Katharine Schreck
Montana Department of Justice
Katharine Schreck
Posted at 3:01 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 17:01:26-04

HELENA - The Missoula Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 37-year-old Katharine Schreck.

Katharine is 5'6" tall and weighs 320 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Katharine was last seen Friday, March 10, 2023, at The Inn on Broadway in Missoula. She is currently homeless.

Katharine had bought a bus ticket to Portland, Oregon that was supposed to leave Saturday and she never arrived to get on the bus.

There is concern for Katharine’s safety as she is schizophrenic, bipolar, autistic, and suicidal and is currently off her medications.

Anyone with information about Katharine Schreck is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App