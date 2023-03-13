Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Katharine Schreck

HELENA - The Missoula Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 37-year-old Katharine Schreck.

Katharine is 5'6" tall and weighs 320 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Katharine was last seen Friday, March 10, 2023, at The Inn on Broadway in Missoula. She is currently homeless.

Katharine had bought a bus ticket to Portland, Oregon that was supposed to leave Saturday and she never arrived to get on the bus.

There is concern for Katharine’s safety as she is schizophrenic, bipolar, autistic, and suicidal and is currently off her medications.

Anyone with information about Katharine Schreck is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or dial 911.