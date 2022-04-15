Update: Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for young Missoula boy canceled

UPDATE Friday, April 15 4:56 p.m.

The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Orion Bex has been canceled. Orion has been located and is safe.

———————————

HELENA - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) has been issued for a Missoula boy.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about 3-year-old Orion Bex.

Orion is a white male who is 3’10” tall and weighs 28 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Orion was last seen on Thursday in Missoula.

The advisory states his non-custodial mother, Kayla Dawn Garnett, 33, "absconded with Orion to frustrate efforts by CPS to take custody of him.

Kayla Dawn Garnett is a white female who is 5’4” tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The MEPA states Kayla Dawn Garnett "has a history of drugs and violence so there is concern for Orion’s Safety."

Anyone with information about Kayla Dawn Garnett or Orion Bex is asked to contact the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 258-4760 or call 9-1-1.