Missoula airport developing 20-year master plan

MISSOULA — The Missoula Montana Airport held an open house on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, so the public could learn about their 20-year master plan.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires a 20-year master plan for any airport seeking federal grants for operational improvements.

Without such a plan, airports would need to seek help from taxpayers.

Highlights from the plan include converting a crosswind runway into a taxiway, creating space for up to 14 gates, increasing available parking, and expanding room for firefighting operations.

Airport officials say these changes are needed because they project 1.5 million travelers to use the airport each year by 2044.

The current master plan was completed in 2008, and the process to write a new one began in December 2022.

The new master plan will be sent to the FAA for review in Fall 2024.

The planning work group is still accepting comments for the plan through April 8, 2024.

To read the plan and fill out their survey, visit flymissoula.com/master-plan.