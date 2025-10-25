Missoula artist creates University of Montana's latest Native Griz design

MISSOULA — As an Indigenous artist, Kendallynn Charging has admired the Native Griz designs created the past three years for the University of Montana’s Nike N7-inspired campaign, which honors Native culture and heritage in Montana.

When the University asked for applications from Indigenous artists this spring for its fourth version of the Native Griz design, Charging was eager to apply.

“I saw the past designs and people wearing them, and it’s so cool to see that kind of support and awareness for the Native communities,” Charging said. “It’s an amazing thing.”

Charging, a Missoula resident and enrolled member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Tribes of North Dakota, was selected for her design, which combines the famous Griz script logo with a Golden Eagle feather, a sacred symbol to many Native tribes.

The colors of the design combine the University’s vintage copper with its current maroon. All of it is outlined in turquoise, a color of great significance to many Indigenous cultures.

“It’s such an opportunity for me,” Charging said. “I might have cried a little bit. It was a little nerve-racking for sure.”

Charging’s design will be officially unveiled Saturday, Nov. 8, at Griz football’s Native American Heritage Game.

In January, the design will appear on the Montana men’s and Lady Griz basketball teams' shooting shirts during games this season in the Adams Center. The Griz and Lady Griz also will wear turquoise Nike uniforms.

The Montana men’s basketball game will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24, and the Lady Griz’s game will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31.

The games are an opportunity for the University to celebrate the campaign and the contributions of its Native students, employees and student athletes.

Ryan Brennecke/University of Montana Missoula artist Kendallynn Charging was selected to create this year's Native Griz design for UM's Nike N7-inspired campaign.

“The two N7 basketball games are always a highlight of the season for the student-athletes, coaches and athletic department staff,” said Kent Haslam, UM director of athletics. “We are honored to work with Nike and the local tribes to bring attention to a culture and history that are so important to people in Montana. Any time spent learning more about what makes this region so unique and special is time well spent. These N7-inspired events provide that opportunity.”

N7-inspired officially licensed Nike T-shirts, hats and hoodies with Charging’s logo are available in Missoula at the Go Griz Store, Scheels and The M Store. These retailers also offer a variety of other merchandise with the logo, including glasses, mugs and bags.

Proceeds from licensing support UM’s Kyiyo Pow Wow, one of the nation’s oldest student-run powwows.

Charging said it will feel surreal to see people wearing her design and seeing it worn by the UM basketball players.

“I can barely believe it now,” Charging said. “It’s almost like I’ll have to see it to believe it.”

She has always enjoyed creating art and music. Charging grew up playing a variety of instruments, including the cello, piano, guitar and violin. For her art, she specializes in acrylic black-and-white paintings and graphic design.

Charging connects with the world through her art and music. It’s also how she connects with friends as they play video games together. She started audio mixing music for her friends to enjoy, and was commissioned to create art for Esports teams across the country.

Earlier this year, Charging went through some tough personal challenges and creating the latest Native Griz logo was a healing outlet. Having her design selected for this year’s campaign gave her the boost of confidence she needed.