Missoula cannabis culture celebrates 4/20 “Weed Day”

The third annual festival closed a section of downtown for the party
The Montana State Hemp &amp; Cannabis Festival hosted a block party Wednesday in celebration of “Weed Day”.
Posted at 4:12 PM, Apr 20, 2022
MISSOULA - The Montana State Hemp & Cannabis Festival hosted a block party in celebration of “Weed Day” that closed off several blocks of West Front Street in Missoula.

April 20 is traditionally a day to celebrate weed culture, and this year’s party was the first festival with recreational marijuana being sold in Montana.

The festival featured live music, vendors, food trucks, and live glass blowing demonstrations.

Several Missoula dispensaries participated in a prize raffle and encouraged festival-goers to sign up for dispensary tours around the city.

This is the third year for the event, and if recreational marijuana sales are an indicator of popularity, weed culture in Missoula is sure to grow in the coming years.

We spoke with a man who said now that it's legal across the state, this was the first 4/20 that he was able to celebrate with his friends.

"I'd never celebrated 4/20 recreationally before, so I'm kinda excited to try it for the first time. All of my friends have celebrated it so I'm kind of the newbie in my friend group," said Joseph Hood.

